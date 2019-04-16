'Our objective is to cause disruption'
Four central London roads have been blocked to traffic by climate change protesters.

Some activists from Extinction Rebellion glued themselves to a lorry.

Police said 500,000 people had been affected by the diversion of 55 bus routes in London.

The Met said 122 people had been arrested by 12:30 BST on Tuesday.

  16 Apr 2019
