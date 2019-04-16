Moment knife man attacks Met officers
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Moment knife man Alex Traykov attacked Met officers

A man has been convicted of attacking four Met Police officers with a knife in Islington, north London.

Alex Traykov, 20, lured the officers to an address in Liverpool Street on 6 October and then attacked them.

He was cleared of attempted murder, but convicted of three counts of wounding with intent and a fourth charge of attempted wounding with intent.

  • 16 Apr 2019