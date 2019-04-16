Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Moment knife man Alex Traykov attacked Met officers
A man has been convicted of attacking four Met Police officers with a knife in Islington, north London.
Alex Traykov, 20, lured the officers to an address in Liverpool Street on 6 October and then attacked them.
He was cleared of attempted murder, but convicted of three counts of wounding with intent and a fourth charge of attempted wounding with intent.
-
16 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-london-47949123/moment-knife-man-alex-traykov-attacked-met-officersRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window