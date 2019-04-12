Glass sculptures at Kew Gardens
Video

Chihuly glass sculptures: 'Sometimes I break everything'

Thousands of glass sculptures have been carefully shipped from artist Dale Chihuly's home in Seattle.

The Sapphire Star, Summer Sun and Icicle tower are just some of the works you can see at the Reflections on Nature exhibition at Kew Gardens in west London, until October 2019.

  • 12 Apr 2019
