Vaisakhi: the festival of giving back and celebration
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Vaisakhi: the festival of giving back and celebration

Vaisakhi - the Sikh New Year festival - is one of the most important dates in the religion's calendar, marking the start of the Punjabi New Year.

In preparation for the celebration, Sikh volunteers have come together to cook food for the homeless across London.

Ghanaya and his family are helping out at their local temple in Ilford and it has become a key part of their Vaisakhi every year.

  • 14 Apr 2019