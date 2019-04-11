Video

Football-mad Mikey Poulli suddenly lost his sight two years ago due to a congenital eye condition - meaning he could no longer play football with his team mates.

However, the eight-year-old's skills were spotted by top coaches and he is now being trained by the FA.

They were so impressed with Mikey that he's been tipped for England success in the future.

Talking to BBC London, he said: "I just want to carry on playing football and never stop".