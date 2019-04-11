Video

The family of Charlotte Brown, who died in a speedboat crash on the Thames, said they are "relieved" her killer is commencing his prison sentence.

Jack Shepherd fled before he was convicted of the manslaughter of Ms Brown, before returning to the UK on 10 April.

He was sent to prison to begin his six-and-a-half year sentence on Thursday.

Speaking outside court, Ms Brown's tearful sister Katie said: "As a family we are relieved that Jack Shepherd is now back in the country and commencing his prison sentence. It's a step closer to justice for Charlie.

Shepherd's "lack of respect and decency still continues to astound us," she added.