Do smart motorways put drivers in danger?
Former Transport Minister Mike Penning has raised concerns over people's safety on smart motorways.
Smart motorways have converted the hard shoulder into a lane of traffic in order to increase capacity.
But, police say if a car breaks down, they would be sitting in an active lane.
Highways England said "evidence proves [smart motorways] are as safe as traditional motorways".
10 Apr 2019
