Seals returning to the River Thames

Seals are returning to the Thames
The seal population in the Thames Estuary has been rising for the past few years, according to figures from the Zoological Society of London (ZSL).

Two seals were recently filmed in different parts of London's waterway network.

While the rise in numbers show that the water quality in the Thames is getting better, experts are concerned that there are still threats lurking underwater that could hinder the progress.

  • 10 Apr 2019
