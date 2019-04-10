Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Seals returning to the River Thames
The seal population in the Thames Estuary has been rising for the past few years, according to figures from the Zoological Society of London (ZSL).
Two seals were recently filmed in different parts of London's waterway network.
While the rise in numbers show that the water quality in the Thames is getting better, experts are concerned that there are still threats lurking underwater that could hinder the progress.
-
10 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window