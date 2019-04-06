Media player
'Everyone wants to look polished'
Male beauty vlogger Gary Thompson says attitudes to men wearing make-up are changing.
He has more than 250,000 followers on You Tube and Instagram, where he post tutorials and reviews.
"It's 2019, no one wants to look tired," he says.
Video Journalist: Paul Murphy-Kasp
06 Apr 2019
