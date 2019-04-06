Rise in popularity of men's make-up
'Everyone wants to look polished'

Male beauty vlogger Gary Thompson says attitudes to men wearing make-up are changing.

He has more than 250,000 followers on You Tube and Instagram, where he post tutorials and reviews.

"It's 2019, no one wants to look tired," he says.

