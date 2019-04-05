Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Miniskirt pioneer's greatest works on show
Mary Quant changed the way that 1960s London looked at fashion, defining the era with her brightly-coloured dresses and trouser suits.
Quant's fashion was a far cry from Parisian couture - and her influence can still be seen on the High Street today.
Now, the Victoria and Albert Museum, which has the largest collection of Quant clothing in the world, has opened a new exhibition looking at the 85-year-old's legacy.
-
05 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-london-47821373/mary-quant-exhibition-of-1960s-fashion-opens-at-vaRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window