London's ULEZ: What you need to know
From 00:00 on Monday, the Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) comes into effect in central London.
It is designed to dissuade people from driving older, more polluting vehicles into the capital.
If they do, they will have to pay a daily charge that will be in operation 24 hours a day, all year round.
It is one of a number of measures being introduced by City Hall to reduce air pollution in the city.
You can check if your vehicle or motorbike complies using the checker here.
05 Apr 2019
