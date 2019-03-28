Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Making Shakespeare accessible to young Londoners
Thousands of London schoolchildren have been given free tickets to a special short version of Romeo and Juliet at the Globe Theatre on the South Bank.
It is part of a project to try to engage a new generation with the work of the Bard.
Overall, 20,000 pupils were given tickets.
-
28 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-london-47738883/making-shakespeare-accessible-to-young-londonersRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window