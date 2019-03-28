Media player
Preparing for the Royal Windsor Horse Show
The King's Troop of the Royal Artillery is preparing for an ancient tradition which hasn't changed for over a century.
This year's Royal Windsor Horse Show takes place between 8 May and 12 May.
It will feature troops involved in combat in Afghanistan and Iraq.
28 Mar 2019
