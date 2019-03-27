How to draw the Prime Minister as a cartoon
Video

Dave Brown has been poking fun at politicians for the past 30 years.

He creates caricatures of them for newspapers, but says knowing what to draw can sometimes prove a challenge.

But Mr Brown, from Enfield in north London, said Prime Minister Theresa May "pulls a lot of expressions" which makes her easier to sketch.

