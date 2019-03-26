Breast ironing: 'I screamed a lot'

Media player
Breast ironing: 'I remember screaming a lot'
Comfort never understood why she underwent the agonising pain of breast ironing as a child, she says, at the hands of her sister.
The traditional practice, which seeks to delay girls' development, has been declared a form of child abuse in the UK.
The ruling comes after evidence it is being practiced in this country by some members of African communities.
Comfort, who is originally from Nigeria but now lives in Essex, tells her story to help other girls.
Journalist: Gem O’Reilly
