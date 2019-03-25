Corbyn attacked by man with egg

Video

The Crown Prosecution Service has released a video of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn being attacked by a man with an egg.

Brexit supporter John Murphy assaulted the Labour leader following Mr Corbyn's visit to a mosque in his Islington North constituency on 3 March.

Murphy has been jailed for 28 days.

In a statement he wrote before being sentenced, Murphy likened himself to civil rights protesters and said he was "perfectly happy to go to jail", adding: "I'd rather be a rebel than a slave."