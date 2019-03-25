Minecraft gamers build virtual London
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Minecraft gamers build virtual London

Here's a pretty cool story for all you Minecraft fans out there!

Gamers have painstakingly rebuilt London in the virtual world.

Minecraft allows players to build with a variety of different cubes in a 3D world.

Using virtual building blocks, real life blueprints and photos, gamers from around the world have recreated some of London's most iconic landmarks.

  • 25 Mar 2019
Go to next video: Minecraft team answer your questions