Should London's night czar role be scrapped?

Video

Last week, a live music venue based near to Oxford Circus, The Social, was saved from closing after a fundraising campaign.

It has raised questions about whether the Amy Lamé, London's night czar, has enough powers to do her job.

The role was originally created by the mayor of London in 2016 to boost the capital's cultural scene.

Now critics on the London Assembly say the night czar is an ineffective job and should be scrapped.