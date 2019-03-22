prison protest
Wormwood Scrubs: Wayne Hurren's death sparks pig's blood protest

Two relatives of notorious gangster Wayne Hurren, who was found dead in his cell at Wormwood Scrubs, have staged a protest claiming his mental health needs were neglected.

Hurren, 57, is understood to have killed himself in the west London jail on Saturday.

His son and brother-in-law threw pig's blood at the prison walls and glued their hands to the gate.

