Fake London: The city built in Minecraft
Gamers have painstakingly rebuilt London in the virtual world of Minecraft.
Minecraft is what is known as a sandbox video game and allows players to build with a variety of different cubes in a 3D world.
Using virtual building blocks, real life blueprints and photos gamers from around the world have recreated some of London's most iconic landmarks.
Video Journalist: Jamie Moreland.
24 Mar 2019
