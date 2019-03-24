Fake London: The city built in Minecraft
Video

Gamers have painstakingly rebuilt London in the virtual world of Minecraft.

Minecraft is what is known as a sandbox video game and allows players to build with a variety of different cubes in a 3D world.

Using virtual building blocks, real life blueprints and photos gamers from around the world have recreated some of London's most iconic landmarks.

Video Journalist: Jamie Moreland.

