Can plants improve our mental health at work?
A company in London has filled its offices with more than 1,000 plants to try to boost productivity.
Staff at Oval Tube station, in south-west London, have also embellished their work place with potted plants to help them feel "happy and less claustrophobic".
Do they have a point?
22 Mar 2019
