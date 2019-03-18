Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Forced marriage: 'Dad said he would kill me if he found me'
Sanaz (not her real name) was 13 years old when she left home to escape a forced marriage. Her story is not unusual for many young girls in London.
Forced marriage became an offence in 2014 and since then there have been 491 incidents of it reported to the police in the capital.
But the Metropolitan Police has yet to secure a conviction.
Sanaz's story, and the experiences others affected by forced marriage, is now being used in schools to raise awareness among young people about the issue.
Sanaz's name has been changed.
-
18 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-london-47586843/forced-marriage-dad-said-he-would-kill-me-if-he-found-meRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window