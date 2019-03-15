Video

The last suspect in the Hatton Garden heist has been found guilty of conspiracy to burgle.

Michael Seed avoided being caught for three years before police raided his flat in Islington, north London.

His distinctive walk was one of the key pieces of evidence that helped prosecutors prove his involvement.

Jurors at Woolwich Crown Court deliberated for more than a week and returned a majority verdict of 10-2 on the conspiracy to burgle charge.