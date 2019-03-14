Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Maureen Whale: Police release burglary death victim's 999 call
A 999 call made by a 77-year-old woman who collapsed following a burglary at her home and later died has been released.
Maureen Whale's home in Barnet, north London, was broken into on 4 December. She collapsed while speaking to the emergency services and later died in hospital.
The Met has released the 999 call along with CCTV footage of people suspected of carrying out the burglary as part of a new appeal.
-
14 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-london-47561106/maureen-whale-police-release-burglary-death-victim-s-999-callRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window