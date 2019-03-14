Video

A 999 call made by a 77-year-old woman who collapsed following a burglary at her home and later died has been released.

Maureen Whale's home in Barnet, north London, was broken into on 4 December. She collapsed while speaking to the emergency services and later died in hospital.

The Met has released the 999 call along with CCTV footage of people suspected of carrying out the burglary as part of a new appeal.