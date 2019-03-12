Extra mental health help for new mothers
Becoming a mum is an exciting time for women, but it can also be challenging and lead to mental health problems.

The NHS in London says that one in 10 women experience difficulties from the time their baby is conceived right through the first year of life.

It says it is investing an extra £6m for mental health care support for new mothers including services for assessment, care and treatment.

