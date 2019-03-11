Video

Inmates at Wormwood Scrubs prison are being trained to be baristas to try and help them find jobs once they are released.

Once the men leave the jail they will be partnered with a coffee shop in a move that the government hopes will cut re-offending rates.

On a visit to the west London prison, minister Rory Stewart explained the move was one of a number being introduced to improve the system following criticism that the government is failing prisoners.