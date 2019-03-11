Video

A man had a lucky escape when he narrowly avoided being crushed by falling bricks as he walked past a collapsing building during high winds.

CCTV footage shows the man walking past the building in Stoke Newington High Street before a mass of bricks and rubble crashed to the ground seconds later.

London Fire Brigade said no-one was injured in the building collapse.

A weather warning was in place for wind across southern England and Wales this weekend, as gusts of up to 65mph swept across the country.

The Met Office said a further wind warning was in place for much of England on Wednesday from about midnight until 15:00 GMT.