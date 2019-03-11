Can your DNA tell you what to eat?

Media player
Can your DNA help you to make healthier food choices?
The NHS is trialling an app which claims to analyse people's DNA to help them eat more healthily.
Researchers at Imperial College London will study the effects of DNA-personalised food choices on pre-type 2 diabetes patients.
Some experts warn that the science the apps are based on is at "too early" a stage for individual risks to be predicted.
The Crowne-Spencer family have been trying out the app during their weekly shop.
You can watch Inside Out on BBC One at 20:30 GMT on 11 March and on the iPlayer for seven days afterwards.
