Why are there so few female helicopter pilots?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The only female helicopter flight instructor examiner in the UK

Sarah never imagined she would be a helicopter pilot due to the lack of women in aviation. Now she's the only woman in her field in the UK.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 08 Mar 2019