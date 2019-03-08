Video

Captain Sarah Bowen is the only female helicopter flight instructor examiner in the UK.

As part of her work she is training other women to get into the aviation industry to be just like her.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) are calling for more female pilots across the country to be educated and know how to get into flying.

At present only 4.5% of helicopter pilots in the UK are women, according to the CAA.

Video by Gem O'Reilly