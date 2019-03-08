Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
International Women's Day: Meet the UK's only female helicopter instructor
Captain Sarah Bowen is the only female helicopter flight instructor examiner in the UK.
As part of her work she is training other women to get into the aviation industry to be just like her.
The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) are calling for more female pilots across the country to be educated and know how to get into flying.
At present only 4.5% of helicopter pilots in the UK are women, according to the CAA.
Video by Gem O'Reilly
-
08 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-london-47480262/international-women-s-day-meet-the-uk-s-only-female-helicopter-instructorRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window