'I wasn't allowed to box as a girl'

Video

Asma Mousgaoui always wanted to box, but she wasn't allowed when she was younger.

"It was quite tough for girls", she says.

"I found myself weaker... and I just wanted something to make me feel more confident," she adds.

Safari Kick Boxing was set up to give women a safe space to train as well as build strength, confidence and learn a new sport.

It's one of 11 women-only clubs to open across London and Milton Keynes.

Video journalist: Gem O'Reilly