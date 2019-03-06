Female adrenaline junkies defy stereotypes
VC London: Female-only group takes on extreme sports

Set-up in the backstreets of east London in 2015 by three best friends, Gemma, Maite and Namin never thought VC London would form a collective of hundreds of women.

The aim of the group is to bring like-minded women together to do extreme sports and mechanics together.

