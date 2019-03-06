Video

Football has come a long way since the 1970s and 1980s when hooliganism, violence and racism were commonplace on and off pitch.

But last month Millwall Football Club's fans were caught up in violent clashes with rival Everton fans during the FA Cup, reminiscent of the game’s shameful past.

Now Quince Garcia and his uncle Norman, both lifelong fans for the south-east London club, discuss ways to help improve its image and bring about a more inclusive future.

