'It could have been any one of our children' - Sadiq Khan
London Mayor Sadiq Khan has said he was "devastated" to learn a 17-year-old girl was stabbed to death in east London on Friday night.
She was found in a park near St Neots Road in Harold Hill, Romford, at about 21:30 GMT and pronounced dead at the scene.
Mr Khan said: "For the grace of God, it could have been any one of our children who lost their lives last night."
02 Mar 2019
