Dragon Bus: The camper-van with 7000 lights
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Dragon Bus: The camper van with 7,000 lights

When Roger Reeves saw an old camper van by the side of the road he decided to rescue the "heap of wreckage".

Since then, he's restored it and made more than a few additions - 7,000, to be precise.

The 78-year-old, Croydon, south London, has transformed the formerly clapped-out camper into a mobile light show with the help of daughter Beverley.

Dubbed Dragon Bus, the distinctive vehicle is covered in coloured bulbs - and also boasts some other surprises.

Video by Jamie Moreland

  • 03 Mar 2019
Go to next video: ‘Help! I'm locked in my kitchen’