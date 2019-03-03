Media player
Dragon Bus: The camper van with 7,000 lights
When Roger Reeves saw an old camper van by the side of the road he decided to rescue the "heap of wreckage".
Since then, he's restored it and made more than a few additions - 7,000, to be precise.
The 78-year-old, Croydon, south London, has transformed the formerly clapped-out camper into a mobile light show with the help of daughter Beverley.
Dubbed Dragon Bus, the distinctive vehicle is covered in coloured bulbs - and also boasts some other surprises.
Video by Jamie Moreland
03 Mar 2019
