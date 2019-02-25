Train staff throw water at homeless man

Video

Two station staff members are being investigated after they were caught on camera soaking a homeless man with dirty water.

The footage, which was taken outside Sutton station on Sunday, shows a member of staff pouring a bucket of water onto the man as he lay on the ground.

The staff can be heard heard telling him to "get up and go".

Southern Railway said the two members of staff have since been suspended. British Transport Police said they are investigating the incident as common assault.

Angie Doll, passenger services director for the rail company, said Southern Railway "would like to apologise" to the man and hopes to get in contact with him "to offer help and support".