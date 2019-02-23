Media player
The black fathers challenging stereotypes
A group of black fathers in London have started their own podcast to challenge stereotypes and share their experiences of fatherhood.
Calling themselves "Dope Black Dads", they speak about the added pressures of being a black male parent.
23 Feb 2019
