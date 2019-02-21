The cheesemonger told to stop using the word 'cheese'.
Brixton vegan shop 'cheese labelling is misleading'

A vegan cheesemonger in Brixton has been told to stop calling its produce “cheese”.

Dairy UK says that using the word "cheese" for anything other than real dairy products is misleading.

It says plant-based alternatives do not have the same nutritional contents. The shop owners say they are clearly labelling their food.

