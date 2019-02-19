Media player
The club hosting nights for people with learning disabilities
Some nightclubs build their reputation on being exclusive, but one venue is working on being more inclusive.
Every month the Nyne Bar in Bexleyheath, south London, runs a special night called Shine for people who have learning disabilities.
It was set up by a mother who wanted a place for her son to go.
19 Feb 2019
