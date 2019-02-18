Hounslow film makes it on to Amazon Prime
Hound: Hounslow movie makes it on to Amazon Prime

A movie filmed in Hounslow on a shoestring budget is being streamed worldwide on Amazon Prime.

Simba Masaku, who works with children with special needs in the London borough, is also a director, actor and screenwriter.

Hound, his first feature film, was made in just 31 days, with a budget of £3,500.

