Four 17-year-old boys have been locked up for the "ferocious" killing of another teenager who gatecrashed a girl's 16th birthday party.

Lewis Blackman, 19, was stabbed 13 times after being chased from flat in Kensington, west London in the early hours of February 18 last year.

CCTV cameras caught a larger group of party-goers, armed with knives, chasing Mr Blackman along the residential streets of Earls Court before they caught and stabbed him repeatedly.

Mr Blackman died at the scene, suffering multiple stab wounds, including two to the chest.