Video

London school children went "on strike" as part of a global campaign for action on climate change, on Friday.

Students walked out of schools for a day of protest to call on the government to declare a climate emergency and take active steps to tackle the problem.

Organisers Youth Strike 4 Climate said protests took place in more than 60 towns and cities, with an estimated 15,000 taking part.

The Association of School and College Leaders said it supported students but called the protest a "misguided step".

BBC London's Jamie Moreland spent the day with some of those who took to the streets.