Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Dilly the Declutterer: London's Marie Kondo
Decluttering guru Marie Kondo is so famous that her surname is being used as a verb for tidying up meticulously.
But if you can't get on her lengthy client list, why not give London declutterer Dilly a call?
Dilly began her career after helping her bipolar mother with her "living chaos". Now she is keen to help Londoners become more organised in their homes, both physically and mentally.
14 Feb 2019
