Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brexit couple's Valentines date
As Brexit arguments rumble on, there's not much love lost on either side with the issue dividing communities, friends and even families.
One couple with very different views invited us along to their date night.
The question is, will they be together by the time coffee is served?
-
14 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window