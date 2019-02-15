The art cafe helping London's homeless
Video

Geraldine, Michael and James were once all sleeping rough on the streets of London.

Then they found Café Art, a social enterprise set up to connect homeless people to the art community.

The three are now full-time artists, profiting from their works.

Video by Gem O'Reilly

  • 15 Feb 2019
