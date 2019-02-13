Video

The City of London Police have set up a new scheme to improve how officers respond to mental health incidents.

The Mental Health Street Triage system is designed to deliver fast and efficient access to care and avoid unnecessary police detention for people in a mental health crisis.

Officers are joined by an NHS mental health practitioner and are prioritised to calls relating to mental health.

Since the scheme was introduced there has been a decrease in the number of detentions under the Mental Health Act.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this video, you can take a look at the BBC Advice pages on self-harm and suicide, or at the BBC Action Line.