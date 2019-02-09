Media player
'Doctors won't prescribe me cannabis oil'
A girl who has Tourette's syndrome, takes cannabis oil to help alleviate her symptoms.
However, doctors will not prescribe it to her so her mum gets it from a group who access it illegally.
The pair have called for a change in the law so that Caitlin can get easier access to the treatment.
09 Feb 2019
