Taking cannabis oil to treat Tourette's
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Doctors won't prescribe me cannabis oil'

A girl who has Tourette's syndrome, takes cannabis oil to help alleviate her symptoms.

However, doctors will not prescribe it to her so her mum gets it from a group who access it illegally.

The pair have called for a change in the law so that Caitlin can get easier access to the treatment.

  • 09 Feb 2019
Go to next video: MP Lamb bids to decriminalise cannabis