New phone kiosks used for drug deals

A new generation of payphones that offer free wifi, free phone calls and charging, are being used to make drug deals across London.
Tower Hamlets has a total of 18 kiosks, but five of them have recently been suspended due to drug dealing activity.
The east London council said it was a London-wide issue and that it hoped to turn off the free call to mobile phone service to tackle the problem.
08 Feb 2019
