Discovering Dracula
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Bram Stoker's Dracula notes discovered in London library

Notes written by Bram Stoker from when he researched his famous novel Dracula have been discovered in books at a central London library.

The London Library in St James's Square is using the author's words to stage a play.

  • 05 Feb 2019
Go to next video: Vampires are more real than you think