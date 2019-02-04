Media player
Video
UK citizenship tests: Gangs help cheating candidates pass
Gangs are helping foreign nationals cheat their UK citizenship application test with the use of earpieces, a BBC investigation has revealed.
For a fee of up to £2,000, criminals secretly listen in and, via a hidden earpiece, give the answers to those taking the Life in the UK test.
